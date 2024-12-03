New homes to be built on former Chorley quarry after 'stability' work

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 13:13 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 14:20 BST
Plans to build a housing estate on a former quarry in Chorley have been given final go-ahead - more than a decade after they were first mooted.

The proposed redevelopment of the JF Electrical Little Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods was approved in principle by Chorley Council back in 2013. At the time, the authority granted outline permission for up to 85 new homes, along with an access point from Hill Top Lane.

However, it has taken more than 11 years for the full details of the scheme to be brought forward, during which time soils have had to be imported to the site in order to make it stable for the planned housing. A rock outcrop has also been cut back for the same reason.

Housing will finally be built on the former Little Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods (image via Chorley Council)
Housing will finally be built on the former Little Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods (image via Chorley Council)

At a recent meeting of Chorley Council’s planning committee, members were asked to decide whether or not to approve how the estate will look - and were reminded not to re-run the arguments for or against whether it should be built at all.

Whittle-le-Woods parish councillor Peter Higham said he was concerned about the fate of a group of trees - covered by a protection order - which currently stand between Hill Top Lane and the service road that will run through the development. He said the parish authority wanted to ensure a “clear and robust condition” was placed on any permission in order to guarantee the trees "remain untouched”.

Paul Sedgwick, the agent of the application, said such a stipulation was amongst the list of extensive conditions that had been drawn up by borough council planning officers.

Cllr Dedrah Moss, who represents Buckshaw and Whittle, called for Lancashire County Council highways officials to look again at the proposed access to the site - noting that the traffic situation had changed in the 11 years since outline permission was granted.

“There is a lot more traffic on Chorley Old Road now, due to other developments that have taken place,” Cllr Moss said.

A report presented to the committee noted County Hall had assessed the latest plans, but that because the issue of access had been approved in 2013, the authority had this time been mainly concerned with the layout of the internal estate road.

Committee member Russ Green - another Buckshaw and Whittle ward councillor - said he shared concerns over traffic, but added that “that boat had sailed now” and the decision could only be based only on "aesthetics"

The plans - by Ruttle Plant Holdings Limited - were unanimously approved. Thirty percent of the properties will fall into the affordable housing category - with a mixture of affordable rent and shared ownership options on offer.

