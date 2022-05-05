In South Ribble, only the Earnshaw Bridge ward is in action with a by-election being held.
Across the country, the results will be seen as a a real indication of how the country feels about Boris Johnson’s Conservative government.
We’ll keep you updated with all the day’s twists and turns with results in Preston and Chorley expected in the early hours of Friday morning.
LIVE: Preston and Chorley voters go to the polls in local elections
Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 07:00
- Seats on Preston and Chorley councils to be decided
- Only one by-election in South Ribble
- Results expected in the early hours of Friday morning
The lowdown on Preston
There are contests in all of the city council’s 16 wards, with the authority electing a third of its total number of councillors as part of an electoral cycle in which it stages polls in three out of every four years.
All you need to know, including a full list of candidates and voting information can be found HERE
Big day ahead
Good morning and welcome along to our coverage of the local elections in Preston and Chorley. Stick with us for all the twists and turns until the early hours of Friday, when results are expected.