ITV's Ranvir Singh heading to Preston to host big event

Preston-born journalist Ranvir Singh is going back to her roots - returning to the university where she studied and is now Chancellor - to host a high-profile gathering of influential figures which is coming to the city next month.

The Convention of the North will bring together political leaders and people from the business, academic and community sectors to discuss how they can address the pressing challenges and opportunities facing the North of England.

The event is being hosted at both County Hall and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) on 27 and 28 February and is the sixth time it will have been held.

This year, there will be a particular focus on skills and innovation and 800 delegates are expected to attend.

Ranvir Singh is currently political editor at ITV’s Good Morning Britain and is a well-known face in the North West having presented BBC North West Tonight in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

She studied for a postgraduate degree at UCLan before embarking on her career - which has also included presenting stints on BBC News 24 and ITV News. - and has been chancellor of her former university since 2017.

Lancashire, as the host county of the 2025 Convention of the North, will use the platform to highlight its strengths—not just as a vital player in the region, but as a place delivering solutions that have a national impact.

Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “Hosting the Convention of the North in Preston is a moment of pride for Lancashire. This is our chance to show how our skills, innovation, and determination are driving economic growth and shaping a future we can all be proud of.

"With Ranvir at the helm, we’re ready to demonstrate Lancashire’s leading role on the national stage.”

Clare Hayward MBE co-chair of the Convention, added: “The Convention of the North is now a landmark annual event for those interested and invested in the region.

“We are defining and creating our future by committing to a spirit of collaboration, focusing on our priorities to help close the UK’s productivity gap and using the dividends of devolution to unlock the region’s full potential for sustainable, healthy and inclusive growth.”

Keynote speakers and the full programme for the event will be announced later this month.