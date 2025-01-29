Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details have been revealed about how Preston's distinctive row of red phone boxes will be kept in pristine condition once the booths return to their city centre home this spring.

The nine kiosks, which have lined Market Street for more than 60 years, were uprooted last month and taken away for a long-awaited refurbishment to restore them to their iconic former glory.

Since they were disconnected as calling facilities more than a decade ago, the boxes had fallen into an increasing state of disrepair.

They looked worse for wear when they were taken away for refurbishment in December - but plans are in place to ensure the Market Street phone boxes are kept at their best once they return to their home of more than 60 years | National World

Their Grade II-listed status - awarded because of the historical significance of eight of the units forming the longest continuous line of traditional call booths in the country - meant planning permission was required for the facelift.

The approval came with a stipulation that plans for the future upkeep of the kiosks must also be devised. Preston City Council has now given the nod to the maintenance regime proposed for the former payphones.

Annual inspections will be carried out, including a clean-down of the new paint work with specialist cloths. If any paint is found to be faded, cracked or peeling, the affected areas will be sanded down and three new coats applied.

The hardwood door surrounds will also be inspected for signs of swelling as a result of weather damage - and will be planed back and repainted where necessary. Any failed seals around the glazing will also be repaired.

If general damage has been done to the booths, that will also be remedied during the inspection process, with the cost covered by the city council.

The authority acquired the phone boxes in 2021 and its own independent planning officers have approved the maintenance plans put forward by the separate town hall department responsible for the £75,000 refurb.

When the booths return in gleaming 'currant red' - on a date yet to be confirmed - it is hoped they will find an engaging new future as audio-visual and art installations. The necessary electrical facilities are being installed during the revamp, which is being carried out by specialist contractors in East Yorkshire.