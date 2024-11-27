Harris Institute | National World

Plans to bring a piece of Preston’s history back to life look set to get the go-ahead.

Councillors will next week consider a bid to convert the Harris Institute into an art gallery and conference centre - and Preston City Council planning officers have recommended they approve the revamp.

The Grade II-listed building - a one-time art school - has stood disused for a decade and has been targeted by both vandals and cannabis growers. A drugs farm was found in the Avenham Lane landmark early last year and it has also been left open to the elements - and potential intruders - on two occasions after apparent break-ins.

The deteriorating state of the 175-year-old property has prompted concerns about its future from a local friends group.

A report to be presented to a meeting of the city authority’s planning committee next Thursday advises members to grant permission for an overhaul that would also include the creation of exhibition facilities, a co-working space, art shop and cafe. Meanwhile, the neighbouring Regent House building would be converted into nine holiday lets.

The document states that the proposed refurbishment would “provide cultural, leisure and entertainment facilities and help encourage tourism”.

However, officers do raise concerns about the impact of certain aspects of the internal and external changes planned as part of the project. They have asked the applicant, Harris Investment Group Limited, both to make amendments to their blueprint and also provide further information about some elements of it. Details will be shared with the committee at the meeting.

No objections have been raised by members of the public or any organisations which were obliged to be consulted over the proposal.

The report concludes that while the changes would cause a “low level” of harm to the Avenham Conservation Area, it would be “less than substantial" - and outweighed by the “public benefits” of the scheme.