Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been raised over the security of one of Preston’s most significant historical buildings after it was struck by vandals and fly-tippers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harris Institute, on Avenham Lane, has been left strewn with rubbish and has seen some of its surrounding paving flags smashed.

The disused Grade II-listed building has also been spotted with its front door wide open, seemingly giving unfettered access to all comers – although its owner insists that was only during visits being carried out by contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancashire Post understands officials from Preston City Council’s housing standards and building control departments visited the site on Friday after a report from its outreach team – and the door was secured by the end of the day.

The Harris Institute has been vandalised as a decision looms about its future | National World

The vandalism has sparked calls for a speedy decision over a planning application that seeks to bring the 175-year-old heritage asset back into use – after a decade of dereliction – as an art gallery, conference centre and co-working space.

The blueprint – which includes the conversion of the neighbouring Regent House building into nine holiday lets – was lodged with Preston City Council back in June. The Post can reveal the proposal will be considered at a meeting of the authority’s planning committee in December. It is understood the process has involved discussion with Historic England, which had already placed the building on its at-risk register.

For John Turner, chair of the Friends of the Harris School of Art, certainty over the future of the site cannot come soon enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The architectural gem has become a dumping ground | National World

“The longer they leave it, the worse it’s going to get. If there is someone there with the money to invest, then let them get on with it,” he said.

The one-time art school, which was operated by the University Of Central Lancashire for a time, was last in use as the Darul Aloom Islamic Institution before being vacated in 2014. It is now controlled by Bolton-based Harris Investment Group Limited, the firm behind the conversion plans.

The iconic building is not looking at its best | nw

Company director Peter Wu said of the damage done to – and the detritus left at – the property: “We carry out routine checks on the building and have inspected the damaged paving stone and can confirm this does not allow access into the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The front door would have been seen open due to authorised surveyors and contractors going to and from the building.

“We are eagerly awaiting the approval of our planning application and to start works to restore the Harris Institute back to its former glory.”

The latest security fears come almost two years after unauthorised access – gained under a previous ownership – enabled the building to be turned into a cannabis farm.

The main door - seen wide open last week - has now been secured | NationalWorld

PRESERVING THE PAST

Arson poses an ever-present threat to vacant and historically important properties, a concern heightened in Preston after a spate of city centre fires in recent years, including at St. Joseph’s Orphanage and the former Odeon cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The risk of a similar fate befalling the iconic Park Hotel in Miller Park prompted Preston City Council this month to waive a claim on a potential future cash contribution for affordable housing in order remove a barrier to the restoration of the building as part of a new apartment development.

Damage has been done in several places | National World

In the wake of this week’s incident at the Harris Institute, the authority said it is doing all it can to protect a range of heritage assets in the city.

A spokesperson told the Post: “The council is in regular contact with the building owners to ensure that buildings are safe and not open to access – and to protect those of heritage value, including listed buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vandalism and antisocial behaviour is common around these buildings and a multi-departmental and agency approach is taken, including liaison with the police. We have taken enforcement action where necessary and deal promptly with any urgent issues, like the one highlighted in Avenham.

“The long-term solution is to see these buildings put back into productive use, but there are major viability issues, which prevent this from happening. We are working with a number of developers to help them bring plans forward and have recently granted planning permission on two of them. We are confident these will be delivered, but they take time.

“There are some excellent examples of listed buildings in the Winckley Square area which have been converted by the private sector for high-quality residential and commercial use and the City Living Strategy has had a significant positive impact, attracting investment and sensitive restoration.”