Piece of Preston's history ‘could have been burned to the ground’ after being used as a drugs factory

The Lancashire Post can reveal that the Harris Institute property, on Avenham Lane, was raided by police last month.

Officers discovered 450 plants being grown on the first floor of the Grade II-listed former arts school when they entered the premises on 8th January. At the time, police said only that they had found the haul - along with what was described as a “significant electrical set-up” - in a “derelict building” on the city street.

The Post understands that the front door of the much-loved landmark was boarded up following the operation, which led to the plants - in the early stages of growth - being removed and destroyed.

A community bid has been launched to buy The Harris Institute, on Avenham Lane

However, it appears that some of the kit being used to cultivate the drugs was not removed from the building, which was then broken into earlier this week - exactly a month after its illicit use was uncovered.

Following the latest incident, at around 2am on Wednesday morning (8th February), the mid-19th century building was then left wide open for the following 36 hours, prompting fears amongst a group set up to help preserve it that the prized Preston property could have been razed to the ground by anybody minded - or mindless enough - to set it alight.

So concerned were the Friends of the Harris School of Art that the Post understands that they rushed forward a long-planned bid to buy it, making an offer just hours after the break-in and offering to accept full liability for the condition of the building - which is described as “poor” by Historic England.

The smashed-in door of the Harris Institute after intruders entered the building on Wednesday (image: George Bailey)

George Bailey, a member of and advisor to the Friends group, told the Post that nearby residents had witnessed several people climbing over a padlocked gate during Wednesday’s break in, before gaining access through the main entrance.

“When I went down to see the state of the building, my first thought was that it could be torched. You wouldn’t have had to have thrown anything at the front door - because there barely was a front door.

“The police obviously didn't take all of the [cannabis-growing] kit away - it was just lying around,” George said.

The premises went up for sale last year, with a £350,000 asking price. The Post reported last month how the estate agents handling the sale said that it was “under offer” - for the second time since going on the market - seemingly scuppering the Friends group’s plans to create a community interest company to run it.

What appears to be part of the kit that was used to cultivate the cannabis-found on the premises last month is still strewn around (image: George Bailey)

However, with the property still not sold, that option could now be back on the table and a bid to buy it has been made to the Al Jamiatul Islamiyah-Bolton Darul Uloom, a specialist Islamic independent educational institute, which it is understood currently owns the site. The Post attempted to contact the trustees of the organisation for comment on the break-in and also about the offer. There is no suggestion whatsoever that it had any prior knowledge of the cannabis found on the premises.

The door of the institute has now been secured once again after the owner of the building paid to have the work carried out.

John Turner, head of the Friends group, said that the plan was to create “a community safe space for all, [in which] to learn, share, take part and enjoy the arts”.

“Everyone is aware of the rich cultural diversity and heritage that the city of Preston enjoys and it is the intention to safeguard the building for future generations and to turn it into a hub that will rival developments in Manchester and Liverpool,” he added.

Fertiliser was found in the front entrance following this week's break-in at the landmark building (image: George Bailey)

A Lancashire Police source told the Post that regular checks were made on the institute overnight on Wednesday into Thursday after concerns were raised over the risk of the building being set alight.

The source added: “The police and partners are aware of the vulnerabilities of derelict buildings and are working together to alleviate the risk of damage.”

A spokesperson for Preston City Council, said: “Council officers were made aware of open access to the [Harris Institute] site and have liaised with the site owner, the police and fire and rescue service.

“The owner has responsibility to make sure the site is safe and secure from public access, which we believe it now is. The council will use any necessary powers to ensure this remains the case.”

HARRIS HISTORY

Safe again - the door to the premises is boarded up, but what does the future hold for the building?

Work on the the John Welch-designed Harris Institute began in 1846 and the building was opened in 1849 as the the Preston Institution for the Diffusion of Useful Knowledge. It was later extended in 1883 and funded by benefactor Edmund Robert Harris on the stipulation that it would be used for educational purposes. More recently, it became the Harris School of Art and then the Darul Aloom Islamic Institution.

Plans to convert the striking building into a dozen flats were turned down by the then Preston Borough Council in 1998. The University of Central Lancashire operated the facility for a time as its Department of Performing Arts, but put it up for sale in 2009 after it moved into a new £15m development on the main campus. The building was eventually bought, but has lain used since 2014.

The Historic England listing for the property says that “there is a risk that dry rot (which was previously eradicated) could re-establish as the building is unventilated and suffering from water ingress”.

The much-loved former art school building was raided by police in January

A cannabis factory was discovered hidden away in the Harris Institute (image: Lancashire Police)