Death announced of former Preston councillor who clocked up 43 years' service

A former Preston councillor who served his community for 43 years has died at the age of 98.

Ian Hall was first elected to what was then Preston County Borough Council in 1964 - and led the later incarnation of the authority between 2000 and 2003. He retired in 2007.

The Labour politician also served as mayor twice during his long tenure at the town hall - in both 1974/5 and 1994/5.

Former Preston councillor Ian Hall sat at the town hall for more than four decades | Preston City Council

Paying tribute to the veteran councillor, current city mayor Phil Crowe said: "Ian was a most dedicated and well-respected public servant for Preston.

“He served on so many committees and bodies and was always striving to improve the lives of his fellow Prestonians.

“He was heavily involved in the organisation of the Preston Guild of 1992 and the redevelopment work around Preston Docks.

“He oversaw the transfer of the then Preston Borough Transport Department to Preston Bus, an employee-owned company.

“His contribution to Preston and its residents cannot be underestimated.

"I send my condolences, along with those of everyone at Preston City Council, to Ian's family and friends at this sad time. May he rest in peace."

Preston City Council’s present Labour leader Matthew Brown said Cllr Hall was “dedicated to helping residents across our city”.

The long-serving councillor was made an honorary freeman of the city in 1992 and then an honorary alderman upon his retirement.

He was twice chair of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee from 1973-76 and 1980-82.