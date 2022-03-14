Tributes paid after death of long-serving Leyland councillor Bill Evans

Coun Evans, who served the Earnshaw Bridge ward for South Ribble Borough Council (SRBC), passed away yesterday (Sunday, March 13).

Sharing the sad news this afternoon, a Council spokesman said: “We are saddened to announce the passing of Councillor Bill Evans. Our thoughts are with Councillor Evans’ family and friends at this difficult time.”

Mr Evans served 27 years as a Labour councillor in South Ribble after first being elected in 1995. He also sat as cabinet member for planning, business support and regeneration, helping residents and businesses from across South Ribble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Bill Evans, who served the Earnshaw Bridge ward of South Ribble, has sadly died. Pic credit: SRBC

Paying tribute to his friend and colleague, Council Leader Paul Foster added: “Our dear friend Bill Evans served South Ribble with such loyalty and pride.

“Serving the residents of the borough was his life,” added Coun Foster, “and his dedication as a local councillor is something I have always admired.

“Bill was an incredible character, warm and friendly and his wealth of knowledge and experience was second to none. His tragic loss will be felt by many.

“More than just a colleague, Bill was a great friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

"I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Many tributes have followed from both residents and colleagues.

Leanne Leigh, school business manager for Lancashire County Council and a constituent of Coun Evans’, said: “Such sad news. Bill was a great Councillor - always had time for us residents and was always willing to help.

“May his family, friends and colleagues find solace in knowing he made a difference and a good difference too.

“The best way to honour his commitment to the town would be to ensure the regeneration program continues to develop and completes.”

Fellow Leyland councillor Susan Jones said: “Such sad news. He was a great colleague and personally gave me the benefit of his experience when times were difficult. My thoughts are with Bill’s family.”