New space to play one of the 'world's fastest-growing sports' in Preston

Preston is to get its second set of courts on which residents can play the increasingly popular sport of padel.

The tennis-like activity is set to be introduced at the Broughton and District Club, on Whittingham Lane, after Preston City Council gave the go ahead to the creation of two new playing spaces for the passtime.

Padel was first brought to the city with the installation of two specialist courts at the West View Leisure Centre in Ribbleton more than 12 months ago.

The two padel games areas now coming to the north of the city will be developed on largely disused land at the 350-member Broughton club, where they will sit alongside existing tennis courts.

Some car parking spaces that will be lost as a result of the plans will be relocated elsewhere within the site - with further parking capacity being added overall to accommodate the expected increase in users as a result of the introduction of padel.

Padel is on the way to the Broughton and District Club (images: Pixaby/Goggle) | Pixaby/Goggle

Although similar to tennis, there are some important differences in the rules that govern the game and the equipment needed to take part.

In its application for permission for the development, the club said: “Padel is one of the fastest growing sports in the UK and internationally, originating in Mexico and latterly in Spain and throughout Europe.

“It is an innovative form of tennis with similarities to the game of squash also, and is played on an enclosed court with transparent walls, typically part mesh and part toughened glass.

“Padel courts are less than half the size of tennis courts in plan area. The game is fun to play, very easy to learn and extremely sociable - and groups of mixed ages and abilities can play together. Typically each padel court would be occupied by four players.”

No objections were raised to the installation of the new courts and a report by town hall planning officer Vanessa Cartwright-Bremner concluded: “The principle of the proposed development is acceptable and would not have any unacceptable adverse impacts upon residential or visual amenity, ecology, open countryside or area of separation, drainage or highways.”