Lancaster City Council say architects have not been commissioned to develop a masterplan for the former Frontierland site in Morecambe

The council stepped in to purchase the land in 2021 following the failure of successive private sector schemes.

HPA was asked to undertake some initial feasibility work to help inform the valuation and purchase.

This is not a masterplan but work necessary to support valuation evidence base required prior to the council agreeing to purchase the land.

Gaps in the blue hoarding surrounding the former Frontierland site on Morecambe Promenade allow views within. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The council has still to consider development options for the former Frontierland sites and no decisions have yet been made regarding the future use of the site.

The published article saying HPA Architects had been commissioned by Lancaster City Council to develop plans for the former Frontierland site in Morecambe is, therefore, incorrect.

The council will, of course, ensure that the community is at the heart of the vision for the site.