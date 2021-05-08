Lancashire County Council elections 2021: Preston results
The Conservatives have retained control of Lancashire County Council after securing an outright majority at County Hall for the second consecutive election.
The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.
Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.
It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.
Independent representation on the council was also wiped out, with the authority having had four members not aligned to a political party before this week's vote.
In the nine county divisions covering Preston, there was no change, with each party securing the same number as in 2017.
Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown has now secured a place on the county authority, along with social justice cabinet member Nweeda Khan, representing Preston Central West and Preston South West respectively.
They join city council Lib Dem group leader John Potter - who has also sat at a County Hall since 2017 - and who retained his Preston West seat in the face of Lib Dem losses elsewhere.
The departure of two Conservative stalwarts - former council leader Geoff Driver and long-serving George Wilkins from Preston North and Preston Rural respectively - did no damage to the party's electoral prospects in the two divisions, which it held easily. They are now filled by another two Preston City Council members - Ron Woollam and city Tory group leader Sue Whittam.
The full county results for the Preston area are below:
PRESTON
Lab - 6
Con - 2
Lib Dem - 1
PRESTON CENTRAL EAST (LAB HOLD)
Jonty Campbell - Conservative Party - 620
Edward Craven - Liberal Democrats - 201
Frank De Molfetta (INC) - Labour Party - 2591
PRESTON CENTRAL WEST (LAB HOLD)
Matthew Brown - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1555
Claire Craven - Liberal Democrats - 539
Becky French - Conservative Party - 742
PRESTON CITY (LAB HOLD)
Taylor Donoughue-Smith - Liberal Democrats - 227
James Elliot - Heritage Party: Free Speech and Liberty - 116
Yousuf Motala (INC) - Labour Party - 2082
Andy Pratt - Conservative Party - 637
PRESTON EAST (LAB HOLD)
Daniel Duckworth - Conservative Party - 1119
Anna Hindle - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1478
Mike Turner - Liberal Democrats - 181
PRESTON NORTH (CON HOLD)
Owen Lambert - Liberal Democrats - 873
Yakub Patel - Labour Party - 1399
Ron Woollam - Conservative Party - 2279
PRESTON RURAL (CON HOLD)
Connor Dwyer - Labour Party - 979
Daniel Guise - Liberal Democrats - 418
Sue Whittam - Conservative Party - 2817
PRESTON SOUTH EAST (LAB HOLD)
Mark Cotterill - Independent - 204
Fiona Duke - Liberal Democrats - 116
Jennifer Mein (INC) - Labour Party - 1585
Luke Walmsley - Conservative Party - 426
PRESTON SOUTH WEST (LAB HOLD)
Michael Balshaw - Independent - 927
Mark Jewell - Liberal Democrats - 372
Nweeda Khan - Labour Party - 1321
Scott Rainford - Conservative Party - 838
PRESTON WEST (LIB DEM HOLD)
Trevor Hart - Conservative Party - 1498
John Potter (INC) - Liberal Democrats - 1634
James Timms - Labour Party - 628