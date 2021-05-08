Lancashire County Council elections: Tories secure victory as Labour blame national backdrop

Just after midday, the Conservatives reached the 43-seat threshold needed to hand them a majority, keeping them in power for another four years.

County Cllr Keith Iddon said he believed the party had secured victory because it had delivered on the promises it made at the last county vote in 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Conservative leader of Lancashire County Council Keith Iddon pictured at the count for his own seat in Chorley - he is now bidding for the top job at the authority (image: Michelle Adamson)

“We turned the county council around from having a £200m deficit. We put all the services back and now the residents have chosen us to lead them on into the future - and we won’t let you down.

“The priority now is to get us out of the Covid pandemic as best we can - we have put millions into a recovery fund and are tapping into the government’s [financial] pipeline as well.

“I want to get Lancashire moving again and keep investing in all the things we do and keep building it up, better and stronger.

“We also need to continue with the good work we have done in putting the [council’s] services in order. But we have to keep our eye on the money and our fiscal responsibilities - and as long as we do that, and I will, then we’ll be fine,” said County Cllr Iddon.

He was speaking moments after the deadline had passed for nominations to be the next leader of the Tory group - and, in the wake of the election result, the next leader of the county council. The position is vacant after Geoff Driver - who has led the authority for the eight out of the last 12 years decided to step down at this election.

County Cllr Iddon has submitted his nomination papers for the top job in the party, which will be determined in a secret ballot of Tory group members. It is not yet known whether he will have any challengers for the post.

Meanwhile, Labour opposition group leader Azhar Ali said the wider political backdrop had prevented the party in Lancashire from capturing the county council.

“There is a national Tory bounce on the back of the vaccination rollout, despite almost 130,000 people having died - and it’s very difficult to swim against a tide that was in favour of the Conservatives in these elections.

“But I’m really proud that, so far, we have retained most of our seats - we have won some seats in Rossendale and Chorley, but have also lost some long-serving councillors, which is disappointing,

“Generally we held out our vote and if the election had been a few months earlier or later, it could have been a different result - but the national Conservative bounce has taken them over the line.