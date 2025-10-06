The owner of the Preston property that was once home to a leading suffragette has been given a fortnight to carry out essential repairs – or Preston City Council will do the work itself and forward them the bill.

An “urgent works notice” has been served demanding remedial action to protect Edith Rigby House in Winckley Square.

The Grade II-listed premises – also known as College House – have been empty for more than a decade and the local authority says those responsible for it have “failed to make good on a final warning” issued in response to “concerns regarding its poor state of repair”.

Urgent repairs will be carried out to Edith Rigby House - one way or another | National World

The latest move follows a condition survey ordered by the city council, whose Empty Property Task Force has been engaging with the landlord of the 200-year-old dwelling. That group was set up last year in an attempt to force property owners in Preston to ensure their buildings are safe, secure and – ideally – in active use.

It is known that the roof, guttering, windows and internal structure of Edith Rigby House are all in need of attention. A planning application for most of those works – which include propping up part of a collapsing internal wall – was submitted by property management company Highdorn Co. Limited in May and approved by town hall planners in July.

The city council said back in February that “certain steps” had already been taken by the owner of the building to address concerns, but that further intervention was necessary.

Announcing the issuing of the urgent works notice, the authority’s cabinet member for planning and regulation, Cllr Amber Afzal, said Edith Rigby House “remains on our priority list of vulnerable properties, but will be out of immediate danger once the urgent remedial works have been carried out – and dialogue will continue with the owners for a more secure future”.

“This positive step forward in protecting one of our heritage buildings is testament to the council’s Empty Property Task Force’s commitment to tackling problem landlords and unscrupulous property owners in the city,” she added.

Edith Rigby House – previously part of Preston Catholic College until the 1980s – is currently configured as offices and is on the market with that use in mind.

However, the Friends of Edith Rigby group would like to see at least part of it become a museum charting the life of its famous former occupier – who was jailed on seven occasions over the actions she took in pursuit of the cause of women’s suffrage, which included arson – and the Preston branch of the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) that she formed.

Friends organisation chair Emily Castle told the Lancashire Post she welcomed the city council stepping in to ensure the building is protected.

“They have continued to keep us regularly updated on progress and we hope to see that this helps to raise awareness not just of Edith Rigby and the Preston WSPU – but also the problems that the council faces with privately owned properties such as this.

“We are also still open to possibilities of some sort of memorialisation or museum for the WSPU once the next steps commence.

“Admittedly, the lack of progress we’ve seen since forming over a year ago means that we have instead started to focus on researching the other women in the Preston WSPU and their place within the country-wide movement, rather than securing the property alone.

“However, we’d always hope that we could have part of the property to use as a space to commemorate them,” Emily said.

Cllr Afzal added that the city council was committed, through its Empty Property Taskforce, to “applying the right resources, working collaboratively with other anchor partners and public bodies such as the police, fire service, street safety officers and community groups, taking appropriate steps to find a solution and using the legislation available to them to achieve the required successful outcomes”.

The Post has been unable to contact Highdorn Co. Limited for comment.