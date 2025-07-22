Chance to get sneak preview of Preston's 'new' Old Tram Bridge

A model of how the replacement for Preston’s Old Tram Bridge will look is to be unveiled at an exhibition in the city this week.

While computer generated images of the new structure have long been in the public domain, the event promises to give those who attend an even better idea of its style and appearance ahead of the bridge being lifted into position later this year.

Images showing the replacement bridge were first published last year - and are set to be updated this week | Studio John Bridge

The gap left behind by the demolition of the Old Tram Bridge last year | National World

Updated imagery will also be presented at the ‘Meet the Team’ gathering on Thursday (24th July) at the Pavilion Café in Avenham Park between 2pm and 6pm - where the public can also ask questions.

The footbridge between Preston and Penwortham was closed amid safety concerns back in February 2019.

The team leading the long-awaited replacement project said at its inception last year that the link could be restored before Christmas 2025 - or, failing that, early in the new year.

The bridge is scheduled to be lifted into place this September, a year after its crumbling forerunner was demolished.

