Boundary changes: why thousands of Preston residents will be in Ribble Valley by the next general election
The shift is part of a nationwide shake-up which has seen the borders of the current Preston seat redrawn and the other constituency bearing the city's name - Wyre and Preston North - disappear altogether. The aim of the process – undertaken by the Boundary Commission for England – was to ensure that voting areas across the country are of broadly similar size.
The changes do not affect any local authority boundaries - meaning all of the areas of Preston amended for parliamentary purposes will remain within the city council’s patch.
Elsewhere in Central Lancashire, parts of Chorley will move into the neighbouring South Ribble constituency - in spite of opposition to the change - while the northern parishes of West Lancashire are bound for an expanded Southport seat.
In Preston, the Greyfrairs, Sharoe Green, Preston Rural North and Preston Rural East wards - totalling more than 23,000 residents - will all shift into the Ribble Valley constituency from their current home in Wyre and Preston North.
However, two other wards from that soon-to-be-defunct seat - Garrison and Cadley - will join the Preston constituency, a move which will put the whole of Cadley in the same parliamentary patch; the majority of it is currently in Wyre and Preston North, but a small western portion already sits in the Preston voting area for general elections.
Previous proposals to send the Fishwick & Frenchwood and Ribbleton wards to Ribble Valley had already been abandoned after opposition during the multiple consultation processes that have taken place during the two-year process to decide the new boundaries. .
The commission said that it had taken into account earlier feedback that the two wards were “undeniably part of the core of urban Preston and…of a similar character to the city centre”, whereas Greyfriars and Sharoe Green - which were initially earmarked to join the Preston seat - were “of a fundamentally different character to urban Preston”.
However, the organisation acknowledged that there was also “some opposition to our exchanging of the Fishwick & Frenchwood and Ribbleton wards with the Greyfriars and Sharoe Green wards, which comprise the Fulwood area…but there was also significant support”.
On the western edge of the city, the Preston seat will gain from the Fylde constituency those parts of the Ingol & Cottam and Lea and Larches wards that it does not already contain - which is the majority of them.
To the north, the Brock with Catterall, Calder, Garstang and Great Eccleston wards - currently within Wyre and Preston North - will become part of a new Lancaster and Wyre seat.
Meanwhile, in West Lancashire, the wards of Hesketh-with-Becconsall, North Meols, Rufford, and Tarleton will all move into a broadened Southport seat. The commission said it had “noted the calls for the Rufford ward to be included within the West Lancashire constituency” - its current home - but decided against that option as there had also been representations that the four areas should all remain together.
Following the boundary changes, almost all constituencies in England will now contain between 69,724 and 77,062 voters.
In making its proposals, the commission was able to consider factors including any local ties that may be broken by changes in constituencies, as well as special geographical characteristics and existing constituency and local authority borders. Although commissioners had sought to draw up constituencies "by reference to local authority external boundaries as far as practicable", it had "nevertheless often proved necessary to cross these boundaries in order to form constituencies that comply with the permitted electorate range", the organisation said.
The government will now draft an order containing the recommendations of all four Parliamentary Boundary Commissions across the UK. Once that is approved by the Privy Council, the new constituencies will be used for the next general election following that date – but for any by-election that may take place beforehand, existing constituencies will be used.
CONSTITUENCY COMPOSITIONS
This is how the newly-drawn constutuencies will look, presented in the format ward name - council area - total number of electors:
Preston (total electorate – 72,946)
Ashton – Preston – 6,354
Brookfield – Preston – 5,490
Cadley – Preston – 6,022
City Centre – Preston – 6,939
Deepdale – Preston – 6,051
Fishwick & Frenchwood – Preston – 5,432
Garrison – Preston – 6,682
Ingol & Cottam – Preston -6,451
Lea & Larches – Preston – 6,454
Plungington – Preston – 6,504
Ribbleton – Preston – 5,420
St. Matthew's – Preston – 5,147
Ribble Valley (total electorate - 75,993)
Greyfriars – Preston –6,344
Preston Rural East – Preston - 6,027
Preston Rural North – Preston – 4,860
Sharoe Green – Preston – 6,206
Bamber Bridge East – South Ribble – 3,467
Bamber Bridge West – South Ribble – 3,095
Coupe Green & Gregson Lane – South Ribble – 3,491
Lostock Hall – South Ribble – 5,179
Samlesbury & Walton – South Ribble – 3,284
Walton-le-Dale East – South Ribble – 3,464
Walton-le-Dale West – South Ribble – 3,384
Alston & Hothersall – Ribble Valley – 2,114
Billington & Langho – Ribble Valley – 2,674
Bowland – Ribble Valley – 1,286
Brockhall & Dinckley – Ribble Valley -1,304
Chipping – Ribble Valley – 1,188
Clayton-le-Dale & Salesbury – Ribble Valley -1,352
Derby & Thornley – Ribble Valley – 2,442
Dilworth – Ribble Valley – 2,196
Gisburn & Rimington – Ribble Valley – 1,205
Hurst Green & Whitewell – Ribble Valley -1,106
Mellor – Ribble Valley – 2,418
Ribchester – Ribble Valley – 1,294
Waddington, Bashall Eaves & Mitton – Ribble Valley -1,274
West Bradford & Grindleton – Ribble Valley – 1,367
Whalley Nethertown – Ribble Valley – 1,169
Wilpshire & Ramsgreave – Ribble Valley – 2,803
Lancaster and Wyre (total electorate – 74,992)
Bulk – Lancaster – 6,714
Castle – Lancaster – 4,848
Ellel – Lancaster – 3,600
John O'Gaunt – Lancaster – 6,129
Marsh – Lancaster – 4,205
Scotforth East – Lancaster – 3,389
Scotforth West – Lancaster – 5,646
Skerton East – Lancaster – 4,912
Skerton West – Lancaster – 5,163
University & Scotforth Rural – Lancaster – 3,238
Brock with Catterall – Wyre – 3,501
Calder – Wyre – 1,913
Garstang – Wyre – 5,747
Great Eccleston – Wyre – 3,408
Hambleton & Stalmine – Wyre – 3,757
Pilling – Wyre – 2,116 –
Preesall – Wyre – 4,827
Wyresdale – Wyre – 1,879
South Ribble (total electorate – 72,029)
Croston, Mawdesley & Euxton South – Chorley – 6,187
Eccleston, Heskin & Charnock Richard – Chorley – 5,932
Broad Oak – South Ribble – 3,541
Broadfield – South Ribble – 3,667
Buckshaw & Worden – South Ribble – 3,761
Charnock – South Ribble – 2,932
Earnshaw Bridge – South Ribble – 3,473
Farington East – South Ribble – 3,316
Farington West – South Ribble – 3,188
Hoole – South Ribble – 3,360
Howick & Priory – South Ribble – 5,627
Leyland Central – South Ribble – 3,554
Longton & Hutton West – South Ribble – 4,685
Middleforth – South Ribble – 5,520
Moss Side – South Ribble – 3,107
New Longton & Hutton East – South Ribble – 3,864
Seven Stars – South Ribble – 3,080
St. Ambrose – South Ribble – 3,235
Chorley (total electorate – 74,568)
Adlington & Anderton – Chorley – 6,229
Buckshaw & Whittle – Chorley – 6,785
Chorley East – Chorley – 6,074
Chorley North & Astley – Chorley – 6,038
Chorley North East – Chorley – 5,590
Chorley North West – Chorley – 5,872
Chorley South East & Heath Charnock – Chorley – 6,902 –
Chorley South West – Chorley – 5,701
Clayton East, Brindle & Hoghton – Chorley – 6,678
Clayton West & Cuerden – Chorley – 6,566
Coppull – Chorley – 6,194
Fylde (total electorate – 75,114)
Ansdell – Fylde – 3,479
Ashton – Fylde – 3,745
Central – Fylde – 3,341
Clifton – Fylde – 3,395
Elswick and Little Eccleston – Fylde – 1,291
Fairhaven – Fylde – 3,463
Freckleton East – Fylde – 2,449
Freckleton West – Fylde – 2,225
Heyhouses – Fylde – 4,038
Kilnhouse – Fylde – 3,136
Kirkham North – Fylde – 3,501
Kirkham South – Fylde – 2,024
Medlar-with-Wesham – Fylde – 3,053
Newton and Treales – Fylde – 2,519
Park – Fylde – 4,147
Ribby-with-Wrea – Fylde – 1,446
Singleton and Greenhalgh – Fylde – 1,174
St. Johns – Fylde – 3,656
St. Leonards – Fylde – 3,604
Staining and Weeton – Fylde – 2,489
Warton and Westby – Fylde – 4,721
Breck – Wyre – 3,303
Hardhorn with High Cross – Wyre – 5,444
Tithebarn – Wyre – 3,471
Source: Boundary Commission for England