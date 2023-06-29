Mr Wallace has been told he will lose his seat when new constituency boundaries are used in the next general election.

His seat of Wyre and Preston North will be be abolished and absorbed into three neighbouring Lancashire constituencies, leaving him having to find a new constituency.

The current boundaries for Wyre and Preston North includes the wards of Breck, Carleton, Hardhorn-with-Highcross, Tithebarn, Bourne (part), Marsh Mill (part), Stanah, Brock-with-Catterall, Calder, Garstang, Great Eccleston, Hambleton and Stalmine.

Mr Wallace had been tipped as a contender to be appointed Nato's new secretary general, but ruled himself out of the running last week.

Final proposals for redrawing the UK's electoral map have now been published, paving the way for new boundaries to be used in the next general election.

Independent commissions in all four UK nations have spent two and a half years reshaping some constituencies to try to ensure seats contain similar numbers of voters, reflecting population changes.

Their recommendations are due to be approved without a vote by MPs.

Under the final revisions in England, 41 seats have been reshaped since the previous proposals in November 2022.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, Tim Bowden, said: "The recommendations we have published today mark the end of a thorough and consultative process to build the new map of Parliamentary constituencies.

"We have taken into account over 60,000 public comments, travelled the country, and heard many passionate views about how best to reflect local community ties.

