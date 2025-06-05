Aldi: road changes planned after opening of new store in Lytham
The branch – on Preston Road (the A584) in Lytham – welcomed its first customers on 8th May, shortly after highways bosses at Lancashire County Council launched a public consultation into the proposed crossing point.
That process has now ended and The Gazette understands the matter will be considered by the authority’s new cabinet member for highways, Warren Goldsworthy, who will make the final decision on whether to go ahead with the scheme.
If approved, the ‘toucan crossing’ – which means it can be used both by pedestrians and cyclists who do not have to first dismount from their bikes – will be put in place around 50 metres west of the junction with Boundary Road.
The cost of the crossing will be covered by the retailer, having formed part of an agreement reached under the planning permission granted for the store.
A county council statement outlining the reasons for introducing the facility says it will “provide [a] safe crossing point for cyclist[s] and pedestrians to promote sustainable travel and…social inclusion”.
It adds that the proposal “seeks to mitigate against the increase in traffic and pedestrian movements generated by the new development,” which has been built yards from an existing McDonald’s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.