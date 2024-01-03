News you can trust since 1886
13 striking pictures of new-look Friargate North offer a hint of how Friargate South will eventually look

Long-running works to transform Preston’s Friargate North are nearing their completion, with just the finishing touches to be put to the revamp of the route.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 17:39 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 18:28 GMT

The £14.7m scheme has seen the road pedestrianised between Marsh Lane and the junction with Ringway, which has itself had a major overhaul.

As the Post reported last week, Friargate South – between Ringway and the Flag Market – is also set for a facelift in a similar mould. So the pictures below show how the entire route could ulimately appear.

Click here for full details of the Friargate South plans and how you can have your say.

1. New-look Friargate

The newly pedestrianised section of Friargate North. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. New-look Friargate

The road looks very different to when it was a major bus route at the heart of the city. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. New-look Friargate

The Friargate North works are almost complete, but are due to be finished off early in the new year. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. New-look Friargate

The part of Friargate North along which vehicles will still flow has far wider pavements than it does road surface. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

