13 striking pictures of new-look Friargate North offer a hint of how Friargate South will eventually look
Long-running works to transform Preston’s Friargate North are nearing their completion, with just the finishing touches to be put to the revamp of the route.
The £14.7m scheme has seen the road pedestrianised between Marsh Lane and the junction with Ringway, which has itself had a major overhaul.
As the Post reported last week, Friargate South – between Ringway and the Flag Market – is also set for a facelift in a similar mould. So the pictures below show how the entire route could ulimately appear.
