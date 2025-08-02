Police searching for teenager with links to Burnley, Blackpool and Southport

Philip Junior has been reported as missing. | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police have released an image of a missing teenager in the hopes of locating him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Junior was last seen in Burnley on Wednesday, July 30 wearing a grey tracksuit with black trainers.

The 15 year old has links to Burnley and Southport, with Police believeing he may be in the Blackpool area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police force describe him as “5ft 6in with brown hair which is short on the sides, and longer on top.”

Anyone who is thought to have seen him should call 999, while anyone with information to help in the search is advised to call 101, quoting log 1395 of 30th July.