Police searching for teenager with links to Burnley, Blackpool and Southport
Lancashire Police have released an image of a missing teenager in the hopes of locating him.
Philip Junior was last seen in Burnley on Wednesday, July 30 wearing a grey tracksuit with black trainers.
The 15 year old has links to Burnley and Southport, with Police believeing he may be in the Blackpool area.
The police force describe him as “5ft 6in with brown hair which is short on the sides, and longer on top.”
