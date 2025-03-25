Police respond to burglary at Farmfoods store in Chorley as four men arrested on M65

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:56 BST
Police responded to a burglary at a Farmfoods store in Chorley.

The break-in was reported at the store on Water Street at around 11pm yesterday.

Officers stopped an Audi A8 on the M65 near junction 14 following enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Four men were arrested following a burglary at a Farmfoods store in Chorleyplaceholder image
Four men were arrested following a burglary at a Farmfoods store in Chorley | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Four men - aged 38, 39, 40 and 45 from Bradford, West Yorkshire - were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.

“Nothing appears to have been taken during the break-in,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceChorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice