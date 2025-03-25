Police respond to burglary at Farmfoods store in Chorley as four men arrested on M65
Police responded to a burglary at a Farmfoods store in Chorley.
The break-in was reported at the store on Water Street at around 11pm yesterday.
Officers stopped an Audi A8 on the M65 near junction 14 following enquiries.
Four men - aged 38, 39, 40 and 45 from Bradford, West Yorkshire - were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
They remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.
“Nothing appears to have been taken during the break-in,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.