Police release image of mystery man for giving false details when stopped for drug driving in Preston

Police have released an image of a mystery man they want to speak to for giving false details when stopped for drug driving in Preston.

While no name has been given, the man is believed to be in his mid 30s and from Merseyside.

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man? | Preston Police

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Do you recognise this man?

“We want to speak to him in connection with an offence of doing acts with intent to pervert the course of justice after giving false details when stopped for drug driving in Preston.”

If you recognise him or have information, please email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 1512 of 18th April 2024.

