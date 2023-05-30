Police 'really concerned’ for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Blackpool

Brooke, 15, was last seen in Carlin Gate, Blackpool, at around 3.50am on Sunday, May 28.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with mousy brown shoulder-length hair.

Brooke was wearing a black sleeveless top, blue jeans and carrying a black cross body bag when she was last seen.

Brooke, 15, was last seen in Blackpool on May 28 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool and Preston Central.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting 0263 of May 28.

