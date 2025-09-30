Police issue update after women viciously attacked in frightening incident at Station Road in Bamber Bridge

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:31 BST
Police have issued an update after two women were viciously attacked in Bamber Bridge.

Officers were called at 10.19pm on Sunday to an address at Station Road in Bamber Bridge, to a report of an assault.

Officers attended and found two women - one in her 20s had suffered a stab wound to her elbow and another in her 50s had suffered facial injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have issued an update after two women were viciously attacked in Bamber Bridge.offence.placeholder image
Police have issued an update after two women were viciously attacked in Bamber Bridge.offence. | Sussex World

A 44-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Providing an update a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that all four men had been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1378 of 28th September.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceCrime
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice