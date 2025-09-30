Police have issued an update after two women were viciously attacked in Bamber Bridge.

Officers were called at 10.19pm on Sunday to an address at Station Road in Bamber Bridge, to a report of an assault.

Officers attended and found two women - one in her 20s had suffered a stab wound to her elbow and another in her 50s had suffered facial injuries.

A 44-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm.

Providing an update a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that all four men had been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1378 of 28th September.