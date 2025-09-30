Greater Manchester Police hunt for 27-year-old wanted on recall to prison with links across North West region
Ryan Bardsley is wanted by Greater Manchester Police and has links to both Manchester city centre, Salford and the wider North West region.
A picture of the 27-year-old has been shared by police asking for the public’s help to find him.
A spokesperson for GMP said: “We are appealing for help to find Ryan Bardsley who is wanted on recall to prison.
“He has links to the city centre and North Manchester areas of GM.”
Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 3508 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.