Four people have been arrested after one woman was stabbed and another suffered facial injuries in an attack on Station Road in Bamber Bridge.

Police were called at 10.19pm yesterday to an address at Station Road in Bamber Bridge, to a report of assault.

Officers attended and found that two people had been assaulted – a woman in her 50s suffered facial injuries and a woman in her 20s suffered a stab wound to her elbow.

Four people – a 44-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm.

They are all currently in custody.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This was an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1378 of 28th September.