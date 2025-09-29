Four arrested after woman stabbed and another attacked on Station Road in Bamber Bridge
Police were called at 10.19pm yesterday to an address at Station Road in Bamber Bridge, to a report of assault.
Officers attended and found that two people had been assaulted – a woman in her 50s suffered facial injuries and a woman in her 20s suffered a stab wound to her elbow.
Four people – a 44-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm.
They are all currently in custody.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This was an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the public.”
Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1378 of 28th September.