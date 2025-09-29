Breaking

Four arrested after woman stabbed and another attacked on Station Road in Bamber Bridge

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:48 BST
Four people have been arrested after one woman was stabbed and another suffered facial injuries in an attack on Station Road in Bamber Bridge.

Police were called at 10.19pm yesterday to an address at Station Road in Bamber Bridge, to a report of assault.

Most Popular

Officers attended and found that two people had been assaulted – a woman in her 50s suffered facial injuries and a woman in her 20s suffered a stab wound to her elbow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Four people have been arrested after one woman was stabbed and another suffered facial injuries in an attack on Station Road in Bamber Bridge.placeholder image
Four people have been arrested after one woman was stabbed and another suffered facial injuries in an attack on Station Road in Bamber Bridge. | nw

Four people – a 44-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

They are all currently in custody.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This was an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1378 of 28th September.

Related topics:Lancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice