Police issue update after child falls from window on Leyland Lane in Leyland
Lancashire Police were called to a home on Leyland Lane last Monday afternoon around 3.26pm following a report that a child had fallen from the window of a property.
She was taken to hospital with a head injury, which thankfully, was not thought to be life-threatening.
Providing an update today, a spokesperson for the police said that the investigation had now closed.
They said: “There were no suspicious circumstances and no arrests.
“Our investigation is now closed.”