Police issue update after child falls from window on Leyland Lane in Leyland

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Police have issued an update after launching an investigation after a child fell from a window of a home in Leyland.

Lancashire Police were called to a home on Leyland Lane last Monday afternoon around 3.26pm following a report that a child had fallen from the window of a property.

| NW

She was taken to hospital with a head injury, which thankfully, was not thought to be life-threatening.

Providing an update today, a spokesperson for the police said that the investigation had now closed.

They said: “There were no suspicious circumstances and no arrests.

“Our investigation is now closed.”

