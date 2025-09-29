Police have issued an update after launching an investigation after a child fell from a window of a home in Leyland.

Lancashire Police were called to a home on Leyland Lane last Monday afternoon around 3.26pm following a report that a child had fallen from the window of a property.

She was taken to hospital with a head injury, which thankfully, was not thought to be life-threatening.

Providing an update today, a spokesperson for the police said that the investigation had now closed.

They said: “There were no suspicious circumstances and no arrests.

“Our investigation is now closed.”