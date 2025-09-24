Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a 27-year-old man in connection with an investigation into multiple burglaries.

Liam Elmer is described as 5ft 8in tall and of a medium build.

He has connections to Preston and the wider South Ribble area.

Have you seen Liam Elmer? He has connections to Preston and the wider South Ribble area. | Preston Police

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Have you seen Liam Elmer?

“Elmer, 27, is wanted in connection with our investigation into multiple burglaries.”

For any sightings of Elmer, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or email [email protected]