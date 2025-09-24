Man, 27, with connections to Preston and South Ribble wanted in connection with multiple burglaries

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 16:06 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a 27-year-old man in connection with an investigation into multiple burglaries.

Liam Elmer is described as 5ft 8in tall and of a medium build.

Most Popular

He has connections to Preston and the wider South Ribble area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Have you seen Liam Elmer? He has connections to Preston and the wider South Ribble area.placeholder image
Have you seen Liam Elmer? He has connections to Preston and the wider South Ribble area. | Preston Police

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Have you seen Liam Elmer?

“Elmer, 27, is wanted in connection with our investigation into multiple burglaries.”

For any sightings of Elmer, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePrestonSouth Ribble
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice