Man, 27, with connections to Preston and South Ribble wanted in connection with multiple burglaries
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a 27-year-old man in connection with an investigation into multiple burglaries.
Liam Elmer is described as 5ft 8in tall and of a medium build.
He has connections to Preston and the wider South Ribble area.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Have you seen Liam Elmer?
“Elmer, 27, is wanted in connection with our investigation into multiple burglaries.”
For any sightings of Elmer, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or email [email protected]