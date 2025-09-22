An appeal for information has been launched after a child fell from a window of a home in Leyland.

Police were called to Leyland Lane in Leyland yesterday afternoon around 3.26pm following a report that a child had fallen from the window of a property.

She has been taken to hospital with a head injury.

Thankfully, it is not thought to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and nobody has been arrested.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 765 of 21st September 2025.