Breaking
Appeal for information after child falls from window on Leyland Lane in Leyland
An appeal for information has been launched after a child fell from a window of a home in Leyland.
Police were called to Leyland Lane in Leyland yesterday afternoon around 3.26pm following a report that a child had fallen from the window of a property.
She has been taken to hospital with a head injury.
Thankfully, it is not thought to be life-threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and nobody has been arrested.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 765 of 21st September 2025.