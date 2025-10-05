Lancashire Police have charged a man after he was seen brandishing a knife in Ribbleton, Preston on Ribbleton Lane.

Lancashire Police have issued a statement after a man was seen brandishing a knife in Ribbleton on Friday (October 3).

Shortly after 10.00pm on Friday, a 32-year-old man from Preston was arrested on Ribbleton Lane on suspicion of possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.

The man, 32-year-old Libyan national Naji Al Danbaw, has now been charged with affray and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place. He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday (October 6).

Posts shared on X and Facebook this weekend, seen by the Lancashire Post, claimed that the man had been “tasered”, with some suggesting that he was living at the nearby Tickled Trout hotel.

Now, the police have set the record straight.

In a statement shared on social media today (October 5), a spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We have been made aware of a report on social media about an incident near the Ribble Lodge in Preston on Friday and we just want to give you the facts in order to stop the spread of misinformation.

“At 10.05pm we were called to reports a man had been seen brandishing a knife in the street. Our officers quickly attended and a 32-year-old man from Preston was arrested without incident on Ribbleton Lane on suspicion of possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, 32-year-old Libyan national Naji Al Danbawi, of Braefield Crescent, Ribbleton, has been charged with affray, and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.

“He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in the morning.

“We know there are rumours that a taser was involved in the arrest and that the man resides at a hotel in the area, but as you can see from the above, both of those things are untrue. Now a man has been charged, we do not want to do anything to jeopardise legal proceedings.”

They added: “Therefore, in line with our policies, we have disabled comments on this post.”