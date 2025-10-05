Manchester synagogue terror attack latest as Greater Manchester Police issue arrests update

The attack took place on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have issued an update regarding two people arrested in connection with a terrorist attack in Crumpsall on Thursday (October 2).

The believed attacker - 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie - was killed by police shortly after the horrific incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday.

Two members of the public - Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53 - died as a result of the incident, with Daulby’s fatal injuries believed to be a tragic and unforeseen consequence of urgent police action to stop the attacker.

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wireplaceholder image
Greater Manchester Police have so far arrested six people in connection with the terror attack, and have now been granted warrants of further detention for four individual currently in custody: a 30-year-old man arrested in Prestwich, a 61-year-old woman arrested in Prestwich, a 32-year-old man arrested in Prestwich and a 46-year-old woman arrested in Farnworth.

Two others arrested have now been released.

In a statement shortly after 10.00pm on Saturday (October 4), a spokesperson for GMP said: “The 18-year-old woman and 43-year-old man who were arrested in connection with the investigation into the terrorist incident that took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue have been released with no further action.”

