Police have confirmed that a large operation is underway in Preston after potentially explosive material was discovered.

There has been a significant police presence in the Ingol area of Preston this afternoon (Wednesday, October 22) following the discovery of potentially explosive material at a residential address.

Just after 2pm, officers attended a property on Cottam Avenue to execute a pre-planned warrant. Upon entering the address, police found a quantity of items of concern, including material believed to be potentially explosive.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act. He remains in police custody. Specialist officers from the Explosives Ordnance Department are currently at the scene assessing the items and taking steps to ensure they are made safe if necessary.

The operation is being supported by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service. As a precaution, several nearby properties have been evacuated and a police cordon remains in place while enquiries continue.

Chief Supt Chris Hardy said:” We have a significant policing and emergency services presence at the scene, and we are asking people to avoid the area where they can.“It is expected the response at the scene will last into this evening and I want to thank residents who have been affected for their support and cooperation while we go about our work.

“We appreciate that this will be concerning for the local community, but we want to reassure all residents we are working extremely hard with all our partners to make the address safe and bring this matter to a swift conclusion.”