Woman wanted in connection with threatening woman walking an assistance dog on Market Street in Chorley

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 14:46 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in relation to reports of a woman being threatened while walking an assistance dog.

They received a report of a woman walking an assistance dog being threatened in Market Street, Chorley, on Tuesday, August 26.

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “We are asking for your help to find Leona Ainscough who is wanted in Chorley.

Have you seen Leona Ainscough?
Have you seen Leona Ainscough? | Chorley Police

We’d like to speak to her as part of our enquiries into a report of a woman walking an assistance dog being threatened in Market Street, Chorley, on 26th August.”

Ainscough, 26, is described as around 5ft 6, with mousey long hair and blue eyes.

She has links to the Pall Mall area of Chorley and to Chorley town centre.

Any sightings of Ainscough, please email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 1453 of 26th August.

