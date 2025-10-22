Woman wanted in connection with threatening woman walking an assistance dog on Market Street in Chorley
They received a report of a woman walking an assistance dog being threatened in Market Street, Chorley, on Tuesday, August 26.
A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “We are asking for your help to find Leona Ainscough who is wanted in Chorley.
“We’d like to speak to her as part of our enquiries into a report of a woman walking an assistance dog being threatened in Market Street, Chorley, on 26th August.”
Ainscough, 26, is described as around 5ft 6, with mousey long hair and blue eyes.
She has links to the Pall Mall area of Chorley and to Chorley town centre.
Any sightings of Ainscough, please email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 1453 of 26th August.