Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in relation to reports of a woman being threatened while walking an assistance dog.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They received a report of a woman walking an assistance dog being threatened in Market Street, Chorley, on Tuesday, August 26.

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “We are asking for your help to find Leona Ainscough who is wanted in Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen Leona Ainscough? | Chorley Police

Read More Teen flasher wanted by police after indecently exposing himself in Church

“We’d like to speak to her as part of our enquiries into a report of a woman walking an assistance dog being threatened in Market Street, Chorley, on 26th August.”

Ainscough, 26, is described as around 5ft 6, with mousey long hair and blue eyes.

She has links to the Pall Mall area of Chorley and to Chorley town centre.

Any sightings of Ainscough, please email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 1453 of 26th August.