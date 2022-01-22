Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Burnley pensioner (77)

The 77-year-old is missing from his home in Burnley since this morning.

A police appeal has been launched to find him.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 77-year-old John Edmondson, who is missing from his home in Burnley.

John Edmondson

"He was last seen at his home address this morning. John is described as 6ft tall, with grey hair and glasses. He is of slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue coat.