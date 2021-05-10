Police divers search River Ribble in Penwortham

The sight of divers entering the water whilst more officers searched the banks of the river led to speculation as to what might have happened.

Lancashire Police confirmed that officers had been conducting a "targeted search", but declined to say what they had been looking for.

The force said the search is due to "ongoing enquiries" and is "not related to any specific incident".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added that residents should not be alarmed, but declined to provide an insight into the reason for the police operation.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently conducting a search in the Penwortham area of Preston which accounts for the increased visibility of police officers in that area.

"This is a targeted search as a result of ongoing enquiries and is not related to any specific incident in the local area and as such we can reassure the community that there is no escalated concerns."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.