Police have confirmed they have found a body while searching for missing teen Luke Fingleton last seen in Bacup over a week ago.

Luke Fingleton, also known as Lucas, who was last seen on Thorn Bank at around 9.30am on March 27.

Police said he was reported missing on March 30 and investigations have been ongoing to locate him.

Luke Fingleton was last seen in Bacup five days ago | Lancashire Police

In a sad update today, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We have an extremely sad update to bring you about our search for missing Luke Fingleton who was reported missing from his home in Bacup by family last Sunday.

“Numerous enquiries have been ongoing to find Luke since then, however yesterday afternoon the body of a man was discovered deceased in woodland off Haslingden Road in Rawtenstall.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe it to be Luke. The tragic news has been delivered to Luke’s next of kin and our thoughts are with them at this devastating time.

“This is not the outcome anybody wanted.”

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

The spokesperson added: “We would just like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who shared our appeals and, again, pass on our deepest condolences to Luke’s family.”