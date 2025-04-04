Stones theft from walls at Anglezarke and Rivington cause £30,000 in damage at Lancashire beauty spots

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 08:40 BST
Police are currently investigating thefts from several locations of a large number of stones from walls, some of which are over 200 years old.

The thefts have taken place from several locations from walls that line the roads at Anglezarke and Rivington.

Some of these walls date from before the reservoir was built meaning they are over 200 years old.

Stone thefts have taken place from several locations from walls that line the roads at Anglezarke and Rivington. Stone thefts have taken place from several locations from walls that line the roads at Anglezarke and Rivington.
A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “Not only are these walls part of the heritage of the area but the walls play a vital part in the area in keeping the embankments back and preventing vehicles leaving the carriageway in an accident.

“The damage so far is currently upwards of £30,000. The offenders of this crime will have taken a significant amount of time to move the stones due to the weight and the amount taken.”

If anyone has any information on the Theft please contact PC 620 Gallagher on [email protected].

Police also advised people to remain vigilant in the area and report any suspicious activity.

