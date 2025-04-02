Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released more images of a missing teenage boy who was last seen nearly a week ago.

New images show 19-year-old Luke Fingleton wearing what he was last seen in at McDonald’s on Haslingden Road in Rawtenstall, at around 12:15pm on Thursday, March 27.

Luke Fingleton, 19, last seen at McDonald’s on Haslingden Road in Rawtenstall six days ago. | Rossendale Police

A spokesperson for Rossendale Police said: “We’re really concerned about Luke, and are asking that if you see him, please call 999.

We have some new images to share with you as we continue to look for missing Luke Fingleton.

“Since Luke was reported as missing to us on Sunday, enquiries have been ongoing offline, but we are now asking for your help.”

Luke, who is also known as Lucas, is described as 5ft 6in with brown curly hair. | Rossendale Police

Luke, who is also known as Lucas, is described as 5ft 6in with brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat with a fur-trimmed hood, grey tracksuit bottoms, and white Nike trainers. He may also be wearing a hat.

He has links to Bacup, Haslingden and Cheetham Hill.

If you have information that can help police find Luke, please call 101 quoting log 0482 of 30th March.