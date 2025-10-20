Police called to deal with mass brawl involving 80 people at Greenlands Labour Club in Preston
They received a 999 call on Saturday evening to reports of a mass fight at Greenlands Labour Club on Chatburn Road with around 80 involved.
They arrived to “people pouring out in all directions”, with scenes of smashed glass and chaos inside.
Door staff have claimed the brawl begin with two females and escalated fast.
While, offenders, reportedly armed, fled the scene when police arrived.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 10.36pm on Saturday 18th October to Greenlands Labour Club, Chatburn Road, to a report of public disorder.
“Officers attended and the crowd dispersed.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the people involved. No arrests have been made.”
Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1470 of 18th October.
Police were also called to another separate incident on the Saturday evening to reports of over 700 people at an illegal car meet up in Preston which dispersed when they arrived.