27-year-old man found guilty of stabbing security guard outside B&M Bargains in Preston jailed for 22 years
Officers were called to the store on Carlisle Street at 12.37pm on Wednesday, February 26, where they found the victim had suffered a serious stab injury to his leg.
He was given life-saving first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Thankfully he has since been discharged.
Following a short manhunt, 27-year-old Andrzej Mikulski was arrested by firearms officers.
A spokesperson for Preston Police previously said: “After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, we charged Mikulski, of no fixed address, with Section 18 wounding with intent.
“Mikulski was also charged with an offence of robbery at the Market offices in Earl Street, Preston, two offences of attempted robbery at stores in Preston, three offences of possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place, two offences of theft from shops, and one offence of theft of a pedal cycle.”
Following a previous trial at Preston Crown Court, Mikulski was found guilty of Section 18 wounding with intent on Tuesday.
He had previously pleaded guilty to one attempted robbery three offences of possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place, and four offences of theft.
Today, in his absence, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison.