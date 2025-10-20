Police issue statement after illegal car meet up with over 700 people at Rowan Way Industrial Estate, Preston

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:15 BST
Police have issued a statement after an illegal car meet up over 700 people took place in Preston over the weekend.

Police were called out on Saturday evening to a notorious car meet at Rowan Way Industrial Estate to reports of illegal racing, public alarm and safety risks.

When they arrived they found around 700 people line both sides of a public road. Tyre marks, revving engines, popping exhausts, and crowd applause.

Police were called out on Saturday evening to a notorious car meet at Rowan Way Industrial Estate to reports of illegal racing, public alarm and safety risks.placeholder image
Police were called out on Saturday evening to a notorious car meet at Rowan Way Industrial Estate to reports of illegal racing, public alarm and safety risks. | Lancs Constabulary Specials

The crowd then dispersed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 8.46pm on 18th October to Roman Road Industrial Estate, Preston, to a report of a car meet.

“Officers attended and the meeting dispersed.

“One driver was issued with a HORT/1 to produce their documents.”

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePrestonCrimeTrafficCars
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice