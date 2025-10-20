Police issue statement after illegal car meet up with over 700 people at Rowan Way Industrial Estate, Preston
Police were called out on Saturday evening to a notorious car meet at Rowan Way Industrial Estate to reports of illegal racing, public alarm and safety risks.
When they arrived they found around 700 people line both sides of a public road. Tyre marks, revving engines, popping exhausts, and crowd applause.
The crowd then dispersed.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 8.46pm on 18th October to Roman Road Industrial Estate, Preston, to a report of a car meet.
“Officers attended and the meeting dispersed.
“One driver was issued with a HORT/1 to produce their documents.”