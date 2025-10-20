Police have issued a statement after an illegal car meet up over 700 people took place in Preston over the weekend.

Police were called out on Saturday evening to a notorious car meet at Rowan Way Industrial Estate to reports of illegal racing, public alarm and safety risks.

When they arrived they found around 700 people line both sides of a public road. Tyre marks, revving engines, popping exhausts, and crowd applause.

The crowd then dispersed.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 8.46pm on 18th October to Roman Road Industrial Estate, Preston, to a report of a car meet.

“Officers attended and the meeting dispersed.

“One driver was issued with a HORT/1 to produce their documents.”