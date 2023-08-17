A Land Rover Discovery has crashed into a pub in Longridge.

Police and firefighters were called shortly after 3pm today to the Ye Horns Inn on Inglewhite Road.

Passersby said the Land Rover had hit the pub and another which looked to be involved had been taken away.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The road was cordoned off outside the pub to enable recovery of the vehicles.