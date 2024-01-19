New buyer for Recycling Lives as 350 Preston jobs saved
and live on Freeview channel 276
The commercial recycler and social welfare charity, founded in Preston in 1977, has confirmed that the two divisions (which includes ELV recycling) have been sold to an unnamed company as part of a pre-pack sale.
It comes after the two divisions of the company went into administration before being picked up by the new owner.
However, the Recycling Lives Charity, the Prison Academy programme, is not affected and will continue through Recycling Lives Services and its partnership with the charity.
The sale follows a difficult time for the company in the waje of a devastating fire at its base on Preston’s Rough Hey Industrial Estate on April 23 2022.
This has been compounded by the fact that metal prices are expected to fall 5 per cent in 2024, after declining nearly 10 per cent in 2023.
A Recycling Lives spokesman said: “The sale represents the best possible solution for both divisions of the business going forward and we remain “optimistic about the long-term opportunity.”
Before the sale, Recycling Live operated over five business units: vehicle processing, metal processing, skip hire, producer responsibility compliance offering WEEE, packaging & batteries and Environmental Services.
The latest developments will see vehicle and metal processing sold off as well as the waste management.