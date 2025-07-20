A Lancashire industrial estate could be dramatically enlarged, if new plans are given the green light.

South Ribble Borough Council have been asked to give permission for three new ‘blocks of employment’ alongside new areas for parking, servicing and landscaping in two areas at The Old Mill Industrial Estate in School Lane, Bamber Bridge.

The proposal, by Indurent Management Ltd, is for an area of around 1.7 heactares of cleared land within a wider established industrial estate.

The northern part of the site itself is currently used for parking and external storage but has extant consent for employment development. The southern part of the site itself is largely cleared but has extant consent for employment development and for container storage.

The site plan | Indurent/SRBC

As both parcels form part of the larger estate, the road loops through these parcels providing connectivity for the existing tenants and linking to the adopted highway (to the north and east).

What would it be like?

A planning statement says the three new blocks would offer flexible employment for “multi-let industrial” purposes. Proposed site plans show eight units of different sizes in the northern part of the site, and seven to the south, backing onto the gardens of houses from The Crescent.

The applicant’s agent states: “The site is considered to be suitable for its purpose and lies within a highly urbanised environment. It is situated in a sustainable location and has been in use for employment purposes since the 19th century.”

Planning bosses at South Ribble Borough Council will make a decision in coming weeks.