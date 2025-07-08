A range of refurbishments and reopenings at leisure centres across South Ribble have been announced.

As part of the borough council’s ongoing modernisation programme, all leisure centres in the area are undergoing a series of improvements - from upgraded facilities to new features.

It is the second phases in a multimillion-pound improvements project, which began by making the leisure centres more energy efficient, upgrading each centre’s power supply, hot water and heating systems, installing solar panels and moving to energy efficient LED lighting.

This is what is happening at each site:

Leyland Leisure Centre

The newly-refurbished gym at Leyland Leisure Centre reopened on July 5 with some new equipment additions. The reception area is still undergoing improvement works.

The swimming pool at Leyland Leisure Centre has been closed for improvements and is scheduled to reopen on July 19. The pool changing rooms will remain closed a little longer than that, but newly refurbished dry-side changing rooms will be available for use.

All of South Ribble's leisure centres - including this one in Penwortham - have had decarbonisation work and are undergoing a wider revamp (image: Penwortham Leisure Centre/South Ribble Borough Council)

Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre

The gym at Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre will close for refurbishment from July 21 until approximately September 15. The scheme will then roll out to Penwortham Leisure Centre and South Ribble Tennis and Fitness Centre.

The new pool changing rooms at Bamber Bridge are now fully open, but the dry-side changing rooms and reception area are still undergoing works.

Penwortham Leisure Centre

Work to modernise the swimming pool changing rooms at Penwortham Leisure Centre began on June 30. The pool remains open and dry-side changing rooms are available for customers to use. Reception area improvements are to be announced.

Swimmers are advised to arrive swim-ready with swimwear worn underneath clothes for convenience. A dry-robe or towel should be worn for returning to the changing rooms after your swim (and suitable footwear if required).

You can find more information and stay up to date on the South Ribble Leisure website: https://southribbleleisure.com/leisur.../centre-improvements

A spokesman for the council said: “Please don’t hesitate to contact any of our leisure centres if you have any questions about the works. Thank you again for your continued support as we invest in your leisure facilities.”