4 . Thinking Blackburn is a city

In Britain, traditionally when a place has a cathedral it becomes a city. But not in the case of Blackburn, which remains a town. Blackburn Cathedral dates back to 1826, but didn't become a cathedral until 100 years later when the Diocese of Blackburn was created. Sadly, new rules had been drawn up in 1907 decreeing that cities should have a minimum population of 300,000, a “local metropolitan character", and was the centre of a wider area and had a good record of local government. | google Photo: google