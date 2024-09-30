Plans for a 58 home affordable housing estate with retail units submitted for Fylde

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a 58 home affordable housing estate have been submitted to Fylde Council.

Last week an application was submitted for The Garden Place on Cropper Road in Westby with Plumptons for a “mixed-use development comprising a neighbourhood centre and 58 affordable dwellings, along with associated infrastructure including internal estate road, vehicular access onto cropper road, pedestrian and cycle links, parking, landscaping, public open space, surface water pump station and a suds balancing pond.”

Submitted by joint applicants Breck Homes and Eden Land & Development, the 1.92 hectacres large site was previously home to the popular garden centre ‘the Garden Place’ but this moved to a new site on the Blackpool and Fylde industrial estate in May.

The new estate on Cropper Road will comprise of 58 homes all of the ‘Social, Affordable or Intermediate Rent’ category, 23 of which will be two-bed houses, 19 three-bed houses, eight one-bed apartments and eight two-bed apartments.

Plans for a new 58 home affordable housing estate with retail units have been submitted for the former 'The Garden Place' site.

The apartments will be laid out in a two floor maisonette style and be similar in size and appearance to the houses.

The design statement says the buildings will be red brick with buffbrick detailing or vice versa and be “of a traditional design, with the front elevations including detailing such as brickwindow headers and cills, soldier courses and gables.”

Each house will have two car parking spaces up front a private garden to the rear whilst the maisonettes have one car park space each and access to a shared garden and communal open space

The full lay-out of each of these homes is outlined in planning drawings.

The development also includes the construction of a 510 square metre building for the ‘Display/Sale of goods other than hot food’, 420 square metres of which will be used for trading.

The documents show this building will be split into one large unit - to be built in phase 1 of the development- which is best suited to a local food shop and three smaller units - to be built in phase 2 of the development.

The planning application form does not yet include the stores’ opening hours or how many staff will be employed at each one.

The retail units will be located in the top, northern corner of the site, with a pump station in the western corner whilst the 58 homes make up the rest of the site.

As a whole the proposed site will have 135 car parking spaces (this includes the addition of 80 new spaces, including 3 disabled), two new motorbike spaces and 14 new cycle spaces whilst each plot will also have a car charging point.

The consultation period for the developent ends on October 17.

You can read the full planning application here.