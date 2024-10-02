Across Blackpool and the Fylde, 20 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new 58 house estate, a shisha bar and restaurant and an extension to a nursery among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Blackpool & Fylde planning applications Blackpool and Fylde planning applications validated between September 23-September 29 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . 37 Leamington Road, Blackpool FY1 4HF Application valdiated on Sept 23 for removal of tree within back garden. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . 4 Willow Grove, Blackpool FY3 7LL Application validated on Sept 23 for erection of a single storey side and rear extension. | Google Maps Photo Sales