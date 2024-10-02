Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Published 21st Aug 2023, 21:04 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 10:43 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (September 23-September 29).

Across Blackpool and the Fylde, 20 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new 58 house estate, a shisha bar and restaurant and an extension to a nursery among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool and Fylde planning applications validated between September 23-September 29

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning applications

Blackpool and Fylde planning applications validated between September 23-September 29 | Google Maps

Application valdiated on Sept 23 for removal of tree within back garden.

2. 37 Leamington Road, Blackpool FY1 4HF

Application valdiated on Sept 23 for removal of tree within back garden. | Google Maps

Application validated on Sept 23 for erection of a single storey side and rear extension.

3. 4 Willow Grove, Blackpool FY3 7LL

Application validated on Sept 23 for erection of a single storey side and rear extension. | Google Maps

Application validated on Aug 23 for single storey rear extension following demolition of existing extension

4. 87 St Leonards Road East, Lytham St Annes FY8 2HD

Application validated on Aug 23 for single storey rear extension following demolition of existing extension | Google Maps

