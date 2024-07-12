Is this Lancashire's poshest lane? Let's look at the multi-million pound properties on sale

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:13 BST
If you’re looking for dream homes, then have a look in Longton.

The semi-rural village is home to some spectacular properties - three of which currently sit as the most expensive in the whole of the South Ribble area according to listings on Rightmove.

Rumours of ex-England footballer moving to Longton

All three of those houses - Pear Tree Farm (offers over £2.75m), Woodhurst (£2.5m), and a ‘discreet listing’ for a self-build opportunity (£1.75m-£2.25m) are being marketed by Moving Works. Moving Works have also just completed the sale of Brooklands in Marsh Lane for £2.5m, and there are several other huge properties being built or existing on the road.

Infact, the latest Zoopla data on house sales shows that the lane - which has a mixture of cottages, semis, farmhouses, newbuilds, bungalows and new-build mansions, had an average sale price of £401,500 in the past 12 months.

Why so desirable?

Mark Worrall of Moving Works said: “Marsh Lane has always been one if not, the most desirable road locally, people like the ability to walk one way into the village with all of the amenities available or walk the other way to enjoy countryside walks. It really offers homeowners the best of both worlds, add in the quality of local schools and good transport links the road appeals to locals upsizing or homeowners moving into the area.

“The prices have escalated quickly in line with house prices generally following covid and the stamp duty holiday, however the prices at the top end of the market have escalated significantly due to the types of properties that have come onto the market and subsequently sold. Whilst Marsh Lane has always been very desirable, prices weren’t as high as other areas for example The Ribble Valley, this was until there was a particular sale in the village that broke the ‘glass ceiling’ in terms of prices in 2021. This set a precedent and sale prices have increased since this event.

“Combined with the price increases the current planning policy has allowed numerous very large homes to be built and these large homes have naturally commanded large prices. Whilst the nature of buyer is varied, the types of properties that are generating premium prices have generally been in excess of 5,000 sq ft and sit on good plots of land around one acre plus so it is understandable why demand for these homes has been and continues to be so high.”

