Story Homes has announced the submission of a full planning application for a new housing estate in Longton.

The application, submitted to South Ribble Borough Council, proposes 140 homes on land off Chapel Lane - close to St Oswald’s Church and primary school - 30 per cent of which will be ‘affordable’ homes for eligible local people.

Story Homes says the development has been designed to complement the surrounding area, and will offer a mixture of one to six-bedroom properties.

But there have been local concerns following a leaflet drop on the scheme earlier this year, regarding traffic, lack of infrastructure, and a change to the village characteristics.

Josh Dobson-Brear, North West Land Manager for Story Homes, said: "We are excited to bring forward this new development, which will not only provide much-needed homes in Longton but also deliver significant benefits to the local community. Our previous development, Longton Grange, has been incredibly well received, with the majority of homes now sold, showing the strong demand for high-quality homes in this area. This new scheme will continue to meet that demand while enhancing the local community.

In addition to high-quality housing, we are dedicated to improving local biodiversity and supporting the local economy through job creation and increased demand for services. By investing in this development, we are ensuring that Longton remains a fantastic place to live for both current and future generations."

Story Homes plan for land off Chapel Lane, Longton | Story Homes

Story Homes say the scheme will also deliver significant community benefits, including over £1.7 million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL)* contributions to support local services and infrastructure improvements. In addition, new green areas of public open space, including an equipped area of play, will be delivered on-site which will be accessible to the local community, benefitting new and existing residents.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by planning bosses at South Ribble Borough Council. Local residents can input their objections when the application is registered on the planning portal here.